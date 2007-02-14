HTC flirts with Sony Ericsson

Taiwan based Smart Phone developer HTC is growing at the same speed as Sony Ericsson. Peter Chou, CEO HTC reveals that they would welcome talk with Sony Ericsson.

HTC (formerly Qtek) increased its sales last year with 50 per cent, which is approximately the same growth rate as Sony Ericsson's. HTC has also a long-standing relationship with Ericsson, which is a supplier of mobile platforms for HTC.



“It is difficult to define the Smart Phone market, however my judgement is that we are number two or three in the world", Peter Chou told Swedish paper DI. “We will continue to growth, but we can't predict the market share because the market is very unpredictable", Chou said.



“What would you say if Sony Ericsson would buy HTC", the DI reporter asked. “We would talk about that", Chou replied.