Enea in extended agreement<br>with Agere Systems

Enea today announced that it has signed an extended supplier agreement with one of its largest customers, Agere Systems. Agreement Covers Enea's DSP RTOS For Selected Agere Mobile Handset Platforms.

The extended agreement, which Agere and Enea estimate could be worth up to $5M over the next three years, covers DSP real-time operating systems for select Agere's Sceptre™ and Vision™ mobile handset platforms, and caters to future platforms.



“We are excited to be working closely with a leading supplier of semiconductors to the communications industry, and very pleased that Agere has extended its agreement to use our DSP RTOSes in their best-in-class mobile handset platforms," said Johan Wall, president and CEO at Enea. “We look forward to expanding this strategic relationship and working with Agere to develop optimized DSP solutions for Agere's next-generation mobile handset platforms."



Enea's OSEck (OSE Compact Kernel) is a DSP-optimized version of Enea's full-featured OSE™ real-time operating system. OSEck's low power, small footprint, and hard real-time response make it the DSP RTOS of choice for mobile terminals that offer high-performance multimedia processing, reliable high-speed connectivity, and extended battery life at an affordable cost.



"OSEck has proven to be a versatile, reliable, easy-to-use, high-performance DSP RTOS for both the Sceptre and Vision platforms," said Denis Regimbal, executive vice president & GM for Agere's Mobility Division. “We are pleased to extend our agreement with Enea for use of the OSEck DSP RTOS with select Agere mobile handset platforms."



Agere's Sceptre platform provides a high-performance, low-power solution for 2.5G/GPRS/EDGE and dual-mode 3G/UMTS mobile phones that can support advanced multimedia services such as real-time audio and video streaming, digital photo imaging, CD-quality music, MPEG4 video playback and interactive games. Sceptre delivers download speeds of up to 384 kilobits per second and provides a complete software package, including multimedia messaging service (MMS), Java, wireless application protocol (WAP) browsing, and polyphonic sound.



The Vision platform is Agere's next-generation mobile platform for 2.5G/GPRS, EDGE, 3G/WCDMA, HSDPA, HSUPA and future mobile multimedia handsets. Employing separate media, application, and communication processors, the multi-core platform delivers high-quality video streaming at up to 30 frames per second. The Vision platform also comes equipped with a modular stack that supports multiple handset protocols, and a full complement of OptiSuite™ development tools.