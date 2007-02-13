NOTE turns to significant profit

For the period January - December 2006 Sales increased 16% to SEK 1,741.5 (1,504.1) and operating profit amounted to SEK 103.6 (-64.3) m; operating margin was 5.9% (-4.3%).

NOTE's profit after tax was SEK 68.6 (-55.7) m or SEK 7.13 (-5.78) per share for its full year 2006. Cash flow was SEK 24.8 (-9.7) m. During the period NOTE has begun its Norwegian initiative.



For its fourth quarter NOTE increased sales by 14% to SEK 488.5 (428.2). operating profit rose 44% to SEK 33.8 (23.4). Operating margins amounted to 6.9% (5.5%) and cash flow was SEK 41.4 (23.5) m.



NOTE will increase market shares, mainly through organic growth and NOTE will grow profitably. NOTE's profitability objective over a business cycle is expressed as return on equity after tax of over 25%.