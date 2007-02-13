Electronics Production | February 13, 2007
One RF Technology and Texim Europe B.V. announce strategic partnership
One RF Technology and Texim Europe B.V. today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership in Germany, Denmark and the Benelux countries.
One RF's product portfolio consists of an innovative and complete range of ISM band RF modules and modems.
“For some time we have been looking to extend our Wireless Products portfolio with a range of high quality ISM band solutions", says Arnoud Koens, MD responsible for Supplier Marketing at Texim Europe. “It is great to now be able to offer our customers a complete range of products in the ISM band area for short and longer range wireless communication“.
One RF's portfolio is regularly extended with new products offering smaller size, longer range or lower power consumption. “RF design is generally regarded as very complex", Koens added. “RF applications also require the necessary approvals, which is often time consuming and expensive. One RF products are already fully approved and therefore take away much of the worries and complexities in the design of Wireless communication applications."
“In order to sell & support our products it is essential that an organisation has the people on board with the right technical skills to properly advise the customer" says Michael Kucher, CEO of One RF Technology. “With Texim Europe's nine sales offices in Germany, Denmark and Benelux and their technical, focused supplier approach, we have found the right partner for One RF", he adds.
“Local presence and experienced application engineers are Key to our success. Texim Europe satisfies both criteria and additionally has the facilities and resources to continually introduce new products ensuring that customers will always be kept updated about One RF's latest product solutions. We are therefore very pleased to engage in this strategic partnership with Texim Europe", he adds.
