Celestica receives Frost & Sullivan Award

Celestica has received the 2006 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for customer service leadership in the aerospace and defence category.

The award acknowledges the company's efforts in successfully penetrating the aerospace and defence industries and increasing loyalty among its customers in this space through its innovative service offerings.



"Celestica's ability to understand its aerospace and defense customers' requirements and translate them into successful solutions has paid dividends," said Lavanya Ram Mohan, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Although its entry into the aerospace and defense industry is a relatively new venture for the company, Celestica has managed to reinforce and solidify its position as a serious contender for market leadership."

