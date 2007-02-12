Valor Shows Record Revenues -<br>Breaks the $10 Million Mark in Q4/2006

Valor Computerized Systems announces today its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2006. Total revenues in 2006 accumulated to $36.7 Million, similar to the results in 2005, which

accumulated to $36.3 Million. Revenues in Q4-06 were $10 Million, an increase of 6% as compared

to $9.5 Million in Q4-05.

The net profit in 2006 was $3.4 Million – an increase of 145% compared to $1.4 Million in 2005. The

net profit in Q4-2006 accumulated to $911 thousand, compared to $253 thousand in Q4-2005.

EBIT in 2006 was $2.9 Million - an increase of 145% compared to $1.2 Million in 2005. In the fourth

quarter of 2006, EBIT was $788 thousand, compared to $274 thousand in the parallel period of 2005.



Continuing the company policy of dividend distribution, the Board of Directors decided to recommend to the shareholders meeting the distribution of a dividend at the gross sum $0.15 per share (but not more than the aggregated amount of $3.1 Million). The dividend shall be subject to withholding and company taxes. The recommendation will be brought to the upcoming general shareholders meeting of the Company on March 22nd, 2007. The Ex-Date for dividend distribution will be the date on which the resolution of distribution shall be adopted by the shareholders meeting.



“Valor has seen record revenues in the fourth quarter of 2006," Valor President and CEO, Ofer

Shofman, announced in summarizing the year. “Deals postponed in previous quarters have begun to materialize and the company expects to meet the challenges of the current upward market trends."



After intensified development activity, Valor will shortly be announcing a break-through new

technology for the electronics manufacturing market. Shofman estimates that the product will

generate significant long-term revenues. This product joins Valor's suite of best-in-class design-toassembly technology and consultation solutions.