SMT & Inspection | February 12, 2007
Valor Shows Record Revenues -<br>Breaks the $10 Million Mark in Q4/2006
Valor Computerized Systems announces today its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2006. Total revenues in 2006 accumulated to $36.7 Million, similar to the results in 2005, which
accumulated to $36.3 Million. Revenues in Q4-06 were $10 Million, an increase of 6% as compared
to $9.5 Million in Q4-05.
accumulated to $36.3 Million. Revenues in Q4-06 were $10 Million, an increase of 6% as compared
to $9.5 Million in Q4-05.
The net profit in 2006 was $3.4 Million – an increase of 145% compared to $1.4 Million in 2005. The
net profit in Q4-2006 accumulated to $911 thousand, compared to $253 thousand in Q4-2005.
EBIT in 2006 was $2.9 Million - an increase of 145% compared to $1.2 Million in 2005. In the fourth
quarter of 2006, EBIT was $788 thousand, compared to $274 thousand in the parallel period of 2005.
Continuing the company policy of dividend distribution, the Board of Directors decided to recommend to the shareholders meeting the distribution of a dividend at the gross sum $0.15 per share (but not more than the aggregated amount of $3.1 Million). The dividend shall be subject to withholding and company taxes. The recommendation will be brought to the upcoming general shareholders meeting of the Company on March 22nd, 2007. The Ex-Date for dividend distribution will be the date on which the resolution of distribution shall be adopted by the shareholders meeting.
“Valor has seen record revenues in the fourth quarter of 2006," Valor President and CEO, Ofer
Shofman, announced in summarizing the year. “Deals postponed in previous quarters have begun to materialize and the company expects to meet the challenges of the current upward market trends."
After intensified development activity, Valor will shortly be announcing a break-through new
technology for the electronics manufacturing market. Shofman estimates that the product will
generate significant long-term revenues. This product joins Valor's suite of best-in-class design-toassembly technology and consultation solutions.
net profit in Q4-2006 accumulated to $911 thousand, compared to $253 thousand in Q4-2005.
EBIT in 2006 was $2.9 Million - an increase of 145% compared to $1.2 Million in 2005. In the fourth
quarter of 2006, EBIT was $788 thousand, compared to $274 thousand in the parallel period of 2005.
Continuing the company policy of dividend distribution, the Board of Directors decided to recommend to the shareholders meeting the distribution of a dividend at the gross sum $0.15 per share (but not more than the aggregated amount of $3.1 Million). The dividend shall be subject to withholding and company taxes. The recommendation will be brought to the upcoming general shareholders meeting of the Company on March 22nd, 2007. The Ex-Date for dividend distribution will be the date on which the resolution of distribution shall be adopted by the shareholders meeting.
“Valor has seen record revenues in the fourth quarter of 2006," Valor President and CEO, Ofer
Shofman, announced in summarizing the year. “Deals postponed in previous quarters have begun to materialize and the company expects to meet the challenges of the current upward market trends."
After intensified development activity, Valor will shortly be announcing a break-through new
technology for the electronics manufacturing market. Shofman estimates that the product will
generate significant long-term revenues. This product joins Valor's suite of best-in-class design-toassembly technology and consultation solutions.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments