French Alcatel workers walk out on Thursday

Alcatel-Lucent reported on Friday that the company will increases job cuts to 12,500 after Lucent merger.

The company cited "challenging market conditions," hesitation from its customers and challenges from regulators, and it raised the number of jobs it was eliminating as part of its merger by 3,500 to a total of 12,500 positions.



The chief executive of the company Patricia Russo cast the balance of the year in a positive light, saying that some of the factors that led to the "disappointing" loss - 618 million compared with a 381 million profit a year earlier - would not recur.



The company's French unions called a one-day strike for next Thursday to protest the increase in layoffs. Of Alcatel- Lucent's 80,000 total employees at the end of 2006, about 12,000 were in France.