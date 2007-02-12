Balda to produce NeoNode's new mobile handset

German based Balda will produce the new NeoNode N2 at its EMS-subsidiary in Malaysia.

The new N2 will be made by Balda Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the same company that Apple has appointed for production of the displays for the new iPhone. Balda is also a manufacturer of parts for some Sony Ercisson mobile handsets.



NeoNodes' earlier handset model N1 was produced by Sweden based EMS providers Elektromekan and Note. Finnish Elcoteq was earlier rumoured as the producer for N2, but according to What.se, Balda will be the producer.



NeoNode is set for launch during the 3GSM conference taking place in Barcelona next week. The phone will be a direct competitor to Apple's iPhone.