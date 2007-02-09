Alcatel-Lucent and Freescale to cooperate

Alcatel-Lucent and Freescale plan to facilitate the

adoption of fiber-to-the-home technologies by making available jointly-developed GPON technology and interoperability specifications to vendors of terminal equipment worldwide.

Through an agreement with Freescale, terminal vendors will now be able to license critical technologies, including reference designs and support, for gigabit passive optical networking that is compliant with Alcatel-Lucent's 7342 ISAM fiber-to-the-user (FTTU) product family.

In addition, and under a separate agreement, Alcatel-Lucent will offer support services required to promote interoperability.









