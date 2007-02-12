Goepel and Tieto-Enator in agreement

German based electronic has signed an extensive cooperation contract with Finland-Swedish TietoEnator, one of the biggest provider of IT services.

The agreement's core piece is cooperation in JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions for testing and programming complex assemblies. According to Goepel, this partnership is set to provide the electronics industry with comprehensive test opportunities that result in significant cost savings and development cycle reductions. Goepel electronic's new JTAG/Boundary Scan Alliance Member TietoEnator will be able to offer existing and future customers a range of new services: as design house for hardware and software modules the Scandinavian R&D expert will provide extensive testing know-how with special focus on Boundary Scan. This includes consulting services, test development and project management. Additionally, TietoEnator is now a Value Added Reseller and System Integrator for Goepel electronic's solutions.



“We are glad about this cooperation", says Dr. Ciwan Gouma, Vice President R&D Services and Integration for TietoEnator. “Now we are able to offer the JTAG/Boundary Scan methodology to all existing and potential customers. This extraordinary technology paired with Goepel electronic's long experiences can now be put on an even wider basis. For research and development it means that companies may reduce their costs and improve the quality of their products in development and production.“



“The agreement with TietoEnator, one of the biggest IT service providers, allows us to concentrate on our core competence – further developments in one of the most effective test technologies for electronic assemblies", adds Thomas Wenzel, GOEPEL electronic's managing director Boundary Scan. “TietoEnators large experience and competence in R&D combined with a wide customer basis as well as global contacts with leading enterprises and organisations are highly valuable to us. Both companies will learn from each other. In particular, the market feedback will be extremely important for further developments of products and solutions."