Electronics Production | February 09, 2007
Moser Baer acquires Philips'<br>optical technology and R&D subsidiary
Moser Baer and global giant Philips today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Moser Baer will acquire OM&T B.V., a highly specialized technology company for optical R&D, which currently is a 100% subsidiary of Philips.
"This acquisition is a major strategic milestone for Moser Baer as we implement our strategy to be at the forefront of technology in both the optical and solar photovoltaic (PV) segments." comments Ratul Puri, Executive Director, Moser Baer India.
This acquisition will complement the existing cutting edge technology research being done in Moser Baer's R&D center in India and help the global number two player in the optical media market to further consolidate its leadership position. According to the agreement, all IP created by OM&T will be transferred to Moser Baer. The Joint venture will also focus on development of photovoltaic technologies to support Moser Baer's PV business.
According to Dr. Nic Kramer, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Investments, Philips International B.V., "This is synergistic move, and I am sure that Moser Baer's high technology manufacturing competencies along with OM&T's R&D capabilities will ensure that we see innovative products in the immediate future."
While OM&T has been instrumental for developing new optical media solutions and technologies creating new markets via global standardization, its pioneering work in Blu-ray and its status of being the only company outside Japan which is shipping Bluray discs will jumpstart Moser Baer's objective of being amongst the first few global manufacturers of the Blu-ray disc.
Moser Baer's proprietary patented L2H (low to high) technology, along with OM&T competencies in the H2L (high to low) technology will ensure that Moser Baer leads in Blu-ray disc technology and manufacture. Having already established a first mover advantage in HD DVD-R format, the company will now extend its technology leadership position in the Blu-ray media as well as other new formats like Holographic Storage.
According to Girish Baluja, COO, Blank Optical Media, Moser Baer India, "OM&T brings to MBI not only its state-of-the-art Blu-ray disc testing and manufacturing capabilities, world class mastering and stamper making expertise, test and professional discs opportunities… but also a pool of highly qualified scientists and engineers. This talented pool will augment Moser Baer's capabilities in the areas of optical media, PV and beyond."
According to Dr. Jan van den Brink, GM OM&T, "I am excited about the opportunity to join Moser Baer. I believe that the combined R&D efforts will ensure that we can become a hub of global optical media and photovoltaic research in the world."
OM&T will also help Moser Baer's entry in the Test Disc market, in which OM&T is a leading player. Test Discs enable disk manufacturers to test and calibrate their drives. With the agreement, Moser Baer will also be able to leverage OM&T's best in class mastering and stamper making capabilities. Moser Baer and OM&T will complement each other well in terms of key R&D initiative and help Moser Baer in further establish the company's leadership position.
OM&T also possesses world class capabilities in thin film, wet chemical processing, optics & concentration and testing procedures which will enable Moser Baer to take a significant leap forward in R&D efforts in multiple PV technology forays.
