Tyco choose Arrow as its<br>Finnish distributor of the year

Tyco Electronics has chosen Arrow as its Finnish Distributor of the Year for 2006. The award recognises Arrow Finland's high level of sales and its investments in support of the Tyco product line, which includes connectors, passives and electromechanical products.

Arrow generated a significant increase in sales of the Tyco product range in Finland in 2006, making the company the country's leading distributor of Tyco products.



"We are very pleased that Arrow Finland's hard work and expertise in the sale, technical support and design-in activities on Tyco products has been recognised", Reino Suonsilta, Managing Director of Arrow Finland, said



"We have always valued our partnership with Tyco Electronics and this award strengthens the bond even more", he added.



Christer Thibblin, Managing Director, Tyco Electronics, Nordic, added: "Arrow has a clear edge in a very competitive market", Christer Thibblin, Managing Director, Tyco Electronics, Nordic added.