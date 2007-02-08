Arrow to distribute Friwo in UK

Arrow wins UK distribution for FRIWO Power Supplies power supply units and chargers for diverse applications.

Arrow Electronics has been awarded UK distribution rights for FRIWO Power Supplies.



The new agreement covers the entire FRIWO product range, including a wide variety of switchmode units whose low weight and extremely compact size make them particularly suitable for feeding portable devices. The range also includes an extensive variety of lead acid, nickel cadmium, nickel metal hydride, and lithium ion chargers, as well as accessories such as interchangeable output connectors, exchangeable mains input plugs and power cords. These products expand Arrow's already extensive power supplies portfolio, which encompasses products from sub-1W DC/DC converters to high-power AC/DC supplies.



Arrow's agreement is with Haredata Electronics, acting as agents for FRIWO Power Solutions (FPS). Explaining the benefits of the agreement, Shaun Winstanley, Managing Director of Haredata, commented: “As a design-in stocking distributor with first-class logistics services, Arrow has an unrivalled reach into the UK market. The company also provides excellent technical support and harnesses its global capabilities locally through a network of 10 regional business centres. I look forward to a long and successful business relationship between our organisations."



Steve Sessions, Arrow's power supplies marketing manager for the UK and Ireland, added: “The addition of FRIWO Power Solutions to the Arrow power supply range means that we can provide a cost-effective, dependable solution for every power requirement, including portable devices. FRIWO sets the highest standards of quality. For example, in medical technology the company sets market-wide standards with leakage currents of less than 10 microamperes. Added to that, the company is based in Germany, which means that design and support is close at hand, and products are manufactured in the Far East, with the associated price benefits."