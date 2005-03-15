Gizmondo signs Italian distribution

Gizmondo Europe Ltd, subsidiary of american Tiger Telematics Inc., confirmed it has signed an agreement with Napoli-based distribution company, Com. Met. S.r.l., for distribution rights in Italy, ahead of Gizmondo’s pan-European roll out this spring.

The Gizmondo multi-entertainment device is currently being released in the UK, and is rapidly gathering momentum and interest in both Europe and North America. Street dates will be confirmed on a territory-by-territory basis, and Italy is due to be announced shortly.



Arthur Ossler, director for Com. Met. S.r.l., says: “The company has placed an initial order of 120,000 units with Gizmondo Europe, which will begin to open the doors to a much wider audience. Gizmondo is an extremely exciting proposition for the Italian market. We expect significant growth in the mobile gaming sector in Italy this year, Gizmondo is superbly position to be among the market leaders, and our opening order is just the tip of the iceberg of what we expect to follow.”



The Gizmondo is powered by Microsoft Windows CE advanced real-time operating system, boasting a 2.8-inch TFT colour screen with a Samsung ARM9 400Mhz processor and incorporates the GoForce 3D 4500 NVIDIA graphics accelerator. It provides cutting-edge gaming, multimedia messaging, an MP3 music player, Mpeg4 movie playing capability, a digital camera and a GPRS network link to allow wide-area network gaming. Additionally, it contains a GPS chip for location-based services, is equipped with Bluetooth for use in multiplayer gaming and accepts SD and MMC card accessories.



The Gizmondo device and its games are in retail stores from 19th March 2005 in the UK, and Continental Europe markets from Spring 2005. The Company cannot project the number of units that it will sell of the device.



Finished goods delivered from the Flextronics assembly line in China will be configured and tested in Holland before being picked, packed and shipped to their final destination.