SMT & Inspection | February 08, 2007
Juki launches new machine models
Juki Automation Systems AG announces the launch of the new KE-2070 high-speed chip shooter and KE-2080 high-speed flexible mounter to the European market.
The KE-2070 and KE-2080 are the sixth generation of JUKI multipurpose mounters.
The new head has now six nozzles with laser align function. The KE-2080 has in addition a standard IC head for fine-pitch components. These new generation machines are 21% and 23% respectively faster than their predecessors with an IPC9850 speed of 16'000 cph and 15,400 cph respectively The new machines offer users a wider parts handling range from 01005 placement capability (0402 in metric) up to 74 mm square components or 50 x 150mm.
The LNC60 laser align sensor has the capability to measure six parts simultaneously, offers higher accuracy with the use of a powerful new algorithm and a simple and robust structure. The sensor includes an internal control system and, by communicating with the main CPU via IEEE1394, cabling is minimised.
Additionally, the KE-2070 and KE-2080 feature speed improvements by using step motors to control the input and output buffer conveyors. The new nozzle head effectively reduces the number of nozzle changes required in production.
Easy to use, the KE-2070 and KE-2080 offer compatibility with data, feeders, nozzles and feeder trolleys across the full Juki range.
The KE-2070 and KE-2080 also feature improvements in the user-friendly graphical interface while still maintaining the ease of use and continuity of previous Juki models.
Head filters can be more easily accessed to help keep preventive maintenance to a minimum.
The KE-2080 machine will be showcased to the public for the first time in the European market at the Microelettronica show by our distributor Prodelec in Vicenza, Italy. The show takes place from the 15th to the 17th March 2007.
Both the KE-2070 and KE-2080 will be further presented along with a KE-2060R and a special surprise machine from the 24th to 26th April 2007 at the SMT Hybrid show in Nuremberg.
