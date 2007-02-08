Alcatel-Lucent sells<br>Geel plant to tbp Electronics

Alcatel-Lucent has now taken a further step in its major reduction plan. The company has now signed a binding memorandum of understanding to sell its plant in Geel, Belgium to tbp Electronics.

tbp Electronics will reportedly take over all the assets of the manufacturing facility in Geel, Belgium including the 319 employees, equipment and the facility.



According to EETimes tbp Electronics (Dirksland, The Netherlands) intends to incorporate manufacturing activities at Geel in a new company named tbp Electronics Belgium. Both parties decided that today's management of the plant in Geel would take an equity stake in the shareholders structure of the new company.



Alcatel-Lucent will also provide a load commitment for a minimum of 3 years and consider tbp for its 'New Product Introduction' activities and/or as pilot production facility and industrialization center, including for the transfer of technology to larger volume plants.