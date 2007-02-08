VJ Electronix Acquires<br>Precision Manufacturing Tools

VJ Electronix announces that it has acquired Precision Manufacturing Tools, the SMT Rework Division of Prodev, Inc., located in Seabrook, NH.

PMT manufactures a full line of lead-free capable rework systems for BGA, microBGA, CSP, and discrete component removal and replacement. The latest generation equipment is known for its simplified and robust thermal performance. It now offer models including the PMT-800 for PCB format up to 24" x 36" and the PMT-400 for up to 14" x 20" PCBs.



“PMT products compliment the VJ Electronix product line," said VJE General Manager, Don Naugler, “With these new products in our portfolio, we now offer a full range of performance and price points. We see a great fit between PMT and our base technology that will lead to exciting new products and features in the very near future."



“This acquisition is a win-win for both product lines," explains Stan Kench, Prodev Vice President and founder of PMT. “VJ Electronix has the manufacturing capacity and infrastructure to sustain the growth of the PMT line." Stan Kench and Prodev will continue to provide contract design services for these PMT products as well as other rework and X-Ray programs.



VJ Electronix will move manufacturing, primary engineering and customer support for these models to its Littleton, MA facility. Facility updates within the VJ factory started earlier in January to prepare for the manufacturing and support of these new lines.