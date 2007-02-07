British processors in the iPhone?

According to Keith McMahon on the site seekingalpha.com the new Apple iPhone contains UK developed processors only. Below you see the list over the "UK developed" chips.



* Applications Processor: Samsung – ARM11

* Baseband Processor: Infineon – ARM926

* WiFi Processor: Marvell – ARM946

* Bluetooth Processor: CSR – XAP

* Broadcom touchscreen controller – Broadcom Inhouse (team located in Cambridge)