PartnerTech shed 100 jobs in Sweden

Contract manufacturer PartnerTech has decided to give notices of termination to 100 of the approximately 450 employees at its Åtvidaberg plant. The main reason for the decision is the decline in volumes after final delivery of a number of major orders in 2006 and the first half of 2007.

Twenty-five office workers and 75 employees under collective agreements will be affected. Union negotiations will begin immediately. The restructuring move is scheduled for completion during the first half of 2007.



“Åtvidaberg has advanced expertise and experience in production engineering and logistics that we want to build on," says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson. “As a customer center, primarily in the Nordic Market, the plant has developed a powerful concept for contract manufacturing of complete products and systems. This restructuring move is the first step toward expanding on that specialization."