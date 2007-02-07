Electronics Production | February 07, 2007
Elcoteq lower operating income for 2006
Elcoteq SE's net sales in 2006 increased by roughly 3% on the previous year to 4,284.3 million euros (4,169.0 million euros in 2005). Operating income was 43.9 million euros (76.5). Cash flow for the full year amounted to -20.8 million euros (24.4).
Despite its modest increase in net sales, Elcoteq retained its position as the world's fourth largest EMS provider to communications technology companies in 2006 with a market share of roughly 7%.
Elcoteq's 2006 net sales showed a slight increase on the previous year to 4,284.3 million euros (4,169.0). Operating income amounted to 43.9 million euros (76.5), or 1.0% of net sales. Income before taxes was 19.2 million euros (59.3) and net profit was 12.1 million euros (41.3). Earnings per share (EPS) were 0.38 euros (1.34).
Net sales were below target especially in terminal products, but also in the networks business and in all the geographical areas. The modest growth in net sales was to a great extent due to lower sales to companies within the Nokia group compared with the previous year, owing to an unfavorable product mix and intensified competition. Net sales to other customers than companies belonging to the Nokia and Ericsson groups grew 13% compared with 2005.
Fourth-quarter net sales were slightly below the third quarter's level and totaled 1,104.6 million euros (1,182.0 in the fourth quarter of 2005 and 1,169.1 in the third quarter of 2006). The slight decrease on the previous quarter was attributable to lower production volumes for Terminal Products in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Operating income in the fourth quarter was 6.9 million euros (25.5 in the fourth quarter of 2005 and 16.6 in the third quarter of 2006) and income before taxes amounted to -0.8 million euros (19.7). The profitability of Terminal Products weakened compared to the third quarter owing to lower production volumes especially in Europe. The performance of the Communications Networks business area declined as a result of changes in the product mix and costs arising from the ramp-up of certain new products.
Click here to download the full report (PDF).
Elcoteq's 2006 net sales showed a slight increase on the previous year to 4,284.3 million euros (4,169.0). Operating income amounted to 43.9 million euros (76.5), or 1.0% of net sales. Income before taxes was 19.2 million euros (59.3) and net profit was 12.1 million euros (41.3). Earnings per share (EPS) were 0.38 euros (1.34).
Net sales were below target especially in terminal products, but also in the networks business and in all the geographical areas. The modest growth in net sales was to a great extent due to lower sales to companies within the Nokia group compared with the previous year, owing to an unfavorable product mix and intensified competition. Net sales to other customers than companies belonging to the Nokia and Ericsson groups grew 13% compared with 2005.
Fourth-quarter net sales were slightly below the third quarter's level and totaled 1,104.6 million euros (1,182.0 in the fourth quarter of 2005 and 1,169.1 in the third quarter of 2006). The slight decrease on the previous quarter was attributable to lower production volumes for Terminal Products in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Operating income in the fourth quarter was 6.9 million euros (25.5 in the fourth quarter of 2005 and 16.6 in the third quarter of 2006) and income before taxes amounted to -0.8 million euros (19.7). The profitability of Terminal Products weakened compared to the third quarter owing to lower production volumes especially in Europe. The performance of the Communications Networks business area declined as a result of changes in the product mix and costs arising from the ramp-up of certain new products.
Click here to download the full report (PDF).
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments