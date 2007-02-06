Electronics Production | February 06, 2007
Perlos is looking to close operations in Finland
Perlos today announced their annual results for 2006. They also mentioned that they are looking to close their operations in Finland.
On 15 January 2007, Perlos announced a profitability improvement programme with the objective of significantly improving the operating result of Perlos' continuing operations, exclusive of non-recurring items, compared with 2006. Perlos intends to achieve this objective by boosting the efficiency of its operations and by reducing annual expenses by more than EUR 100 million by the end of 2007. The profitability improvement programme concerns all of the company's operations in Europe, Asia and North
and South America.
Crucial measures for changing Perlos' cost structure include boosting the efficiency of production processes, purchasing activities and subcontracting as well as cutting costs related to quality by improving the quality of all operations. The entire company's organisation will also be streamlined and production in Finland will be adjusted to match demand. As a result of these measures, it is estimated that, by the end of 2007, the Perlos Group will require 4,000 fewer employees than at present.
On 22 January 2007, as a part of its profitability improvement programme, Perlos started co-determination negotiations concerning all personnel in Finland for reasons connected with production, finances and the restructuring of operations. The negotiations concern approximately 1,400 people. The aim of the negotiations is to actively find different ways to improve profitability and one of the options to be discussed at the negotiations is the discontinuation of production operations in Finland altogether. According to a preliminary estimate, the company will need to cut approximately 1,200 full-time jobs.
If a decision to discontinue production operations in Finland were to be made, it is estimated that this would incur non-recurring expenses of EUR 35-40 million. The majority of the expenses would result from write-downs of property, plant and equipment, with no effects on cash flows.
Perlos adjusted its financial reporting as from the Interim Report released on 26 October 2006 due to the divestment of the Healthcare Customer Group.
October-December 2006:
- The Group's net sales totalled EUR 143.9 million (EUR 200.5 million in 10-12/2005).
- The operating result was EUR –4.3 million (EUR 8.3 million).
- The result for the review period was EUR –3.9 million (EUR 7.9 million).
- Earnings per share (diluted) were –0.07 EUR (EUR 0.15).
- Net cash flow from operations was EUR 43.2 million (EUR 26.2 million).
- Gross investments amounted to 9.5% (11.7%) of net sales.
Year 2006:
- The Group's net sales totalled EUR 673.6 million (EUR 614.0 million in 2005).
- The operating result exclusive of non-recurring items was EUR 10.7 million (EUR 21.2 million).
- The operating result was EUR –32.9 million (EUR 8.9 million).
- The result for the report year was EUR –43.6 million(EUR 6.4 million).
- Earnings per share (diluted) were EUR –0.82 (EUR 0.12).
- Net cash flow from operations was EUR 65.5 million (EUR 19.4 million).
- Gross investments amounted to 8.7% (16.2%) of net sales.
and South America.
Crucial measures for changing Perlos' cost structure include boosting the efficiency of production processes, purchasing activities and subcontracting as well as cutting costs related to quality by improving the quality of all operations. The entire company's organisation will also be streamlined and production in Finland will be adjusted to match demand. As a result of these measures, it is estimated that, by the end of 2007, the Perlos Group will require 4,000 fewer employees than at present.
On 22 January 2007, as a part of its profitability improvement programme, Perlos started co-determination negotiations concerning all personnel in Finland for reasons connected with production, finances and the restructuring of operations. The negotiations concern approximately 1,400 people. The aim of the negotiations is to actively find different ways to improve profitability and one of the options to be discussed at the negotiations is the discontinuation of production operations in Finland altogether. According to a preliminary estimate, the company will need to cut approximately 1,200 full-time jobs.
If a decision to discontinue production operations in Finland were to be made, it is estimated that this would incur non-recurring expenses of EUR 35-40 million. The majority of the expenses would result from write-downs of property, plant and equipment, with no effects on cash flows.
Perlos adjusted its financial reporting as from the Interim Report released on 26 October 2006 due to the divestment of the Healthcare Customer Group.
October-December 2006:
- The Group's net sales totalled EUR 143.9 million (EUR 200.5 million in 10-12/2005).
- The operating result was EUR –4.3 million (EUR 8.3 million).
- The result for the review period was EUR –3.9 million (EUR 7.9 million).
- Earnings per share (diluted) were –0.07 EUR (EUR 0.15).
- Net cash flow from operations was EUR 43.2 million (EUR 26.2 million).
- Gross investments amounted to 9.5% (11.7%) of net sales.
Year 2006:
- The Group's net sales totalled EUR 673.6 million (EUR 614.0 million in 2005).
- The operating result exclusive of non-recurring items was EUR 10.7 million (EUR 21.2 million).
- The operating result was EUR –32.9 million (EUR 8.9 million).
- The result for the report year was EUR –43.6 million(EUR 6.4 million).
- Earnings per share (diluted) were EUR –0.82 (EUR 0.12).
- Net cash flow from operations was EUR 65.5 million (EUR 19.4 million).
- Gross investments amounted to 8.7% (16.2%) of net sales.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments