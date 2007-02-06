RMD launch LeadTracer-RoHS XRF

RMD Instruments LLC announces that it will premier the LeadTracer-RoHS XRF system in at the upcoming APEX 2007 trade show and exhibition, scheduled to take place February 20 to 22, 2006, in Los Angeles, California.

RMD Instruments claims that the LeadTracer-RoHS is the only XRF system that is designed specifically for the electronic industry to provide fast, accurate, and portable screening capability to meet RoHS directives. This XRF system's approach is to analyze the entire body of the components rather than performing just a surface analysis, in a short period of time, RMD Instruments said in a press release.