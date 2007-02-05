Juki to Premier Selective Soldering System

Juki Corporation will introduce the Juki 100 Selective Soldering System at the upcoming APEX 2007 conference and exhibition in Los Angeles.

Juki 100 is a table/benchtop selective solder machine that is based on the concept of using proven technology and parts in a new machine. Generally, after reflow, the PCB will already be warped. Therefore, it is necessary for proper handling of the PCB to correct this. According to Juki, using this machine, the PCB goes to the first soldering position via the gliding carrier where the nozzle is lifted through the access hole and up to the soldering location. Then the nozzle is lowered back to the home position. The PCB will then move to the next soldering location via the gliding carrier. After positioning, the solder nozzle will go up through the access hole again and solder the next location.



The gliding board carrier causes no friction across the top of the board. Small board supports can be placed between the PCB and the top, providing the only guaranteed board-leveling system available today. Juki 100 does not rely on special carriers or software to ensure level soldering. Also, a sky-hook type of system can be used for topside board leveling.