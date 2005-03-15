Isola to purchase Gividi-Italy

Isola Group has announced the acquisition of the assets and intellectual property of Gividi-Italy, a specialty manufacturer of fiber glass cloth for the printed circuit board industry.

The company, located in Monza Italy, has revenue of over $20 million will report into Isola Europe. The acquisition will be completed during the first of April, terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Industry expert Brian Swiggert of Prismark Partners cites the high performance specialty laminate materials at approximately 14% of the global rigid and multillayer printed circuit board laminate market today, but states that this segment is growing at three times the rate of the overall laminate market. According to Swiggett, Prismark expects that the specialty laminate materials will capture more than 20% of the market within five years“.



The new company will be renamed to Isola Fabrics S.r.l. according to Augusto Meozzi, President Europe for Isola Group.