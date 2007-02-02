Nokia put €10 million<br>investment in Hungary

Finland baesd mobile phone giant Nokia plans to add a €10 million investment in its plant in the Hungarian city of Komárom in order to meet rising demand.

Construction of a new shipping building will be ready soon; Nokia The new facility will be 10,000 square meters and is to be completed by August this year, bringing Nokia's production area at the site to 60,000 square meters. Nokia already invested €100 million to build its plant in Komárom. Since production started in 2000, the plant has shipped 300 million handsets.

