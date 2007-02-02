B&C change name to Global (Eu) Ltd.

B&C International Ltd of Leamington Spa, UK has announced a change of name to Global (Eu) Ltd.

This is the first step in the re-branding of the business following the acquisition of a majority stake by Global Laminates Inc.



Global (Eu) Ltd, a subsidiary of Global Laminates Inc., a provider of subcontract finishing processes and test services to the UK PCB manufacturing industry. Global (Eu) Ltd is also an approved European distributor of Shanghai Nanya Copper Clad Laminates & Pre Pregs.