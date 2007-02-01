Ensto Utility Networks appoints new President

Markku Wederhorn has been appointed President of the Ensto Utility Networks business unit and member of the Ensto Management Group as of 1 February 2007.

Previously, Markku has been working as Vice President, Digital Imaging and Applications Division in Planmeca Group.



Jukka Koskinen acted as the President of Ensto Utility Networks business unit (2004 - 2007). In September 2006 Koskinen was appointed President and CEO of Ensto Oy. He continued acting as the business unit President along with his other duties until Wederhorn's appointment.