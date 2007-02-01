Ciba and VTT to collaborate

Swiss based company Ciba Specialty Chemicals and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have agreed to a new research collaboration in the field of organic electronics.

The two-year multidisciplinary project focuses on the development of novel materials and processes for printing organic electronics and aims to open up new application areas. Major funding for the collaboration is provided by Tekes, the Finnish Funding Agency for Research and Innovation.



Ciba Specialty Chemicals and VTT have already collaborated for several years in the context of multilateral research projects exploring roll-to-roll printing processes for organic electronics.

