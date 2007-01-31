Molex sues FCI

Molex Incorporated has filed a suit on January 25, against FCI in the United States District Court in Nevada

The suit seeks a declaratory judgment that Molex's I-TracTM connectors are not covered by FCI's shieldless connector patents, and further seeks an injunction against FCI's continued assertions that Molex I-TracTM connectors infringe any of those patents.



The patent infringement suit that FCI filed in the United States District Court in Delaware on Friday, January 26, appears to be in response to Molex's earlier filed declaratory judgment suit.