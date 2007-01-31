Ventec, PRC, Global Laminates<br>to form UK Joint Venture

Ventec Electronics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd, Suzhou, PRC and Global Laminates Inc, Amesbury, MA, USA announce the formation of a joint venture company, Global Ventec Laminates UK Ltd.

The new company will market, stock and distribute the Ventec range of high performance multi-layer and pre preg products in Europe.



The joint venture brings together the technical support expertise and materials distribution expertise into a single business, GVL UK Ltd, which will promote customised supply chain solutions to the European PCB manufacturing industry.