Dage to sell Contract Manufacturing Division

Dage Holdings Ltd Announces the Completion of the Next Phase of its Strategy and the Sale of one of its Divisions to TT electronics.

Dage Holdings Ltd today announced the completion of the final phase of its strategy to focus the Group on it’s highly innovative and award winning test and inspection products. This has been brought about today through the sale of its Contract Manufacturing Division to a subsidiary of TT electronics plc., a company quoted on the London Stock Exchange.



In the late 1990’s Dage identified the need for innovative test and inspection equipment to support the burgeoning BGA, CSP and Flip Chip packaging markets and from that time developed a strategy to move the Group’s focus to this high growth segment. Since then Dage has pursued this strategy through a combination of acquisition, divestment, product development and by the establishment of a global support infrastructure.