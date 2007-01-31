NXP processor in NeoNode's new handset

Mobile handset developer NeoNode plans to release its second generation mobile handset during the upcoming 3GSM conference in Barcelona, Spain.

NeoNode N2 is said to be a fully loaded 3G-phone based on a NXP-processor and Windows CE 6.0 Software. The patented joy-stick function will also be included. Seden based NeoNode is challenged by large competitors like Sony-Ericsson, Nokia and Motorola. Technology is also developing faster than NeoNode can handle, local analysts said.



A prototype of the NeoNode N2 will be showcased on 3GSM-conferrence in Barcelona in February. Roumor has it Elcoteq is sole EMS-provider for NeoNode.