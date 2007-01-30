Jabil plans to hire in Ukraine

The region of Transcarpathia in western Ukraine is developing well, but for years this was one of the poorest parts of Europe.

An estimated 200m euros has been invested in the region. Transcarpathia has special tax incentives compared to western Europe. But the selling-point is its location. The region shares a border with Poland, Romania and Slovakia.



EMS provider Jabil makes mobile phones and computer components here. It employs more than 1,000 people and has plans to hire 5,000 more, bringing its production capacity to one million handsets a week.



Philippe Costemalethe, General Director of Jabil Ukraine told BBC, "We strongly believe that this region can become a kind of Silicon Valley of electronic manufacturing in Europe." He continued, "It could be the powerhouse of electronic manufacturing serving the European market." International businesses would like to see improvements - less red tape and a more stable political climate..