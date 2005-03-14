Electronics Production | March 14, 2005
Powerwave Technologies to acquire selected wireless assets of Remec
Powerwave Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with REMEC, Inc. to acquire certain product lines of REMEC’s Wireless Systems business. The purchase includes certain selected assets and liabilities related to REMEC’s Wireless business.
These specific product lines include RF conditioning products, filters, tower-mounted amplifiers and RF power amplifiers. The proposed acquisition does not include other businesses or obligations of REMEC, Inc.
Ronald J. Buschur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Powerwave, stated: “Our proposed acquisition of selected assets of REMEC’s Wireless Systems business will further expand Powerwave’s leadership position in the wireless infrastructure marketplace while deepening and strengthening our relationships with our customers. We will be able to significantly expand our RF conditioning product lines, filter products, as well as complement our existing tower-mounted amplifiers and RF power amplifier products. We are also excited about the opportunity to further leverage one of the broadest portfolios of products and services in the wireless industry to enhance our position in both OEM and network operator channels. In addition, we believe that the increased purchasing power from this acquisition will enable Powerwave to achieve significant cost synergies while further leveraging our global manufacturing capabilities.”
Thomas Waechter, Chief Executive Officer and President of REMEC, said: "The board of directors and management believe that the divestiture of the assets of the Wireless Systems business will provide significant value to REMEC shareholders and that the combination of those assets with Powerwave will create a leading competitor in the commercial wireless market. It is the Company's intention to distribute all of the stock of Powerwave and a portion of the cash directly to the shareholders shortly after the transaction is completed, subject to business, tax and legal requirements. We believe that receiving stock of Powerwave will allow our shareholders to directly participate in the success of the combined entity."
The boards of directors of both Powerwave and REMEC have unanimously approved the acquisition. The transaction is subject to the approval of REMEC's shareholders, as well as customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals. Under the terms of the acquisition, Powerwave will issue 10 million shares of Powerwave common stock and pay $40 million in cash to REMEC. Based on Powerwave’s closing share price as of March 11, 2005, the transaction is valued at approximately $118 million. Powerwave and REMEC expect the closing of the transaction to occur in the beginning of the third quarter of calendar 2005. Immediately following the close, REMEC will have an equity interest in Powerwave of approximately 7% on a fully-diluted basis, assuming conversion of Powerwave’s convertible subordinated notes.
Ronald J. Buschur, President and Chief Executive Officer of Powerwave, stated: “Our proposed acquisition of selected assets of REMEC’s Wireless Systems business will further expand Powerwave’s leadership position in the wireless infrastructure marketplace while deepening and strengthening our relationships with our customers. We will be able to significantly expand our RF conditioning product lines, filter products, as well as complement our existing tower-mounted amplifiers and RF power amplifier products. We are also excited about the opportunity to further leverage one of the broadest portfolios of products and services in the wireless industry to enhance our position in both OEM and network operator channels. In addition, we believe that the increased purchasing power from this acquisition will enable Powerwave to achieve significant cost synergies while further leveraging our global manufacturing capabilities.”
Thomas Waechter, Chief Executive Officer and President of REMEC, said: "The board of directors and management believe that the divestiture of the assets of the Wireless Systems business will provide significant value to REMEC shareholders and that the combination of those assets with Powerwave will create a leading competitor in the commercial wireless market. It is the Company's intention to distribute all of the stock of Powerwave and a portion of the cash directly to the shareholders shortly after the transaction is completed, subject to business, tax and legal requirements. We believe that receiving stock of Powerwave will allow our shareholders to directly participate in the success of the combined entity."
The boards of directors of both Powerwave and REMEC have unanimously approved the acquisition. The transaction is subject to the approval of REMEC's shareholders, as well as customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals. Under the terms of the acquisition, Powerwave will issue 10 million shares of Powerwave common stock and pay $40 million in cash to REMEC. Based on Powerwave’s closing share price as of March 11, 2005, the transaction is valued at approximately $118 million. Powerwave and REMEC expect the closing of the transaction to occur in the beginning of the third quarter of calendar 2005. Immediately following the close, REMEC will have an equity interest in Powerwave of approximately 7% on a fully-diluted basis, assuming conversion of Powerwave’s convertible subordinated notes.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments