Electronics Production | January 30, 2007
Zumtobel steps up LED activities
The Zumtobel Group is expanding its activities in the LED sector. Under the lead management of its subsidiary LEDON Lighting GmbH, the Group has acquired the business activities of my-tronic GmbH, based in Morbach/Germany, and renamed the acquiring company my-tronic Ledon GmbH.
The acquisition took place in January 2007. The deal opens up new fields of business for LEDON, as well as growing the company's LED product portfolio. The resultant increase in research and development resources will enable LEDON to access new LED-based lighting solutions. Expansion of its LED activities is part of the Zumtobel Group's growth strategy. In the course of the acquisition, LEDON will expand its capacities in the engineering sector.
Within LEDON, my-tronic Ledon GmbH will form a Centre on Competence and will be a key supplier in the development and production of LED embedded systems and intelligent LED lighting solutions. Also, my-tronic Ledon GmbH will complement the activities of LEDON in accessing new fields of application, such as media facades.
my-tronic Ledon GmbH will be integrated into the process structures of LEDON and will market its products under the LEDON brand. In the context of the integration process, 20 employees will be taken over.
