Epcos names Abacus disti of the year

Epcos has named Abacus Group as its Distributor of the Year for 2006.

“Abacus delivered an amazing performance this year," said Keith Rogers, UK Distribution Manager of EPCOS. “They are our most pro-active distributor in terms of design in, with a well-structured, well-managed organisation that is closely aligned to the EPCOS business objective of taking a design intensive product portfolio to market."



Accepting the award, Felix Corbett, Abacus Group Passive Marketing Manager said, "EPCOS portfolio features highly differentiated solutions that can add great value to customers' designs if they are well supported. Our applications engineering and sales team enjoy partnering with customers on these solutions, making a difference to the businesses of our customers and our franchise." In addition to the , EPCOS currently also supports Abacus in the Nordic region.