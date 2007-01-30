Jobs at Moto's Cork plant in danger

This move from Motorola could result in the loss of most of the 350 jobs at the plant. The plant in Cork is mainly involved in software development.

This would result in 'the vast majority of employees at the site being at risk of redundancy'. The company said this would also make the site unsustainable as a Motorola facility. It said it would not be making any further comment until it had consulted workers in Cork, rte reports.



Motorola was in discussions with staff in Cork in September regarding the future requirements of the site.