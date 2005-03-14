SMT & Inspection | March 14, 2005
Renishaw further develops it`s SMT Assembly capability
To augment the two Advanced Component Mounters (ACM) already installed at Renishaw’s two main operations in Gloucestershire, England, Assembléon has now supplied and installed two Gemline Topaz-XiII SF systems, allowing further flexibility and room for product development.
Renishaw, the recipient of numerous awards worldwide for innovation and ten Queen’s Awards in the UK recognizing technological achievement, export achievement and enterprise, is still committed to in-house PCB assembly to maintain total control over the quality of its products. Renishaw stands
at the forefront of automated metrology with products that enable measurements to be taken that are traceable to international standards. Wherever precision measurement is required, utilizing
Renishaw’s products ensures that exacting specifications are met with cost-effective methods.
The company recently purchased the Topaz machines to support the highly accurate ACMs due to the need to increase feeder capacity following further business growth and increased diversity in product range. Larger and more densely populated printed circuit boards, coupled with a wider range of products, are now being designed and assembled at Renishaw.
“There was a real need to decrease batch changeover times and improve build efficiency”, comments Renishaw’s Senior Electronics Production Engineer, Geoff Goring. “The aim was to introduce a platform to place the standard packages faster in the New Product Development area at the New Mills site and in the production line at Woodchester.
We’re constantly looking to be more efficient in changeover time as an increase in new product development has meant a large influx of demanding and variously sized PCB assemblies. The Topaz allows us to meet these demands and handle these new challenges.
Geoff further comments: “The operation of the machine is very easy to learn and the maintenance is simple. The touch screen, error troubleshooting and self-teach assembly program construction facilities are further benefits of a truly modern and state-of-the-art machine.”
