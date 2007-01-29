Simclar axe 420 jobs in the UK

EMS-provider Simclar Group has closed two of their facilities in Scotland. 420 jobs will disappear.

The Simclar Ayrshire unit with plants in Irvine and Kilwinning will be closed and placed into administration. The Dunfermline plant will continue to operate as before. Rising competition from lower labour-cost areas, falling demand and increased uncertainty in the Scottish manufacturing sector are the main reasons for the closure. The production will be transferred to South America.