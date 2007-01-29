Contax supplies UK's largest<br>space science laboratory

UK based company Contax has supplied PCB assembly equipment to the Mullard Space Science Laboratory (MSSL), a department of University College London, and the UK's largest university space research group.

MSSL has installed an Essemtec FLX2010V placement machine, Essemtec SP003 stencil printer and McDry humidity cabinet. These will be used in the manufacture of instrumentation for use in space.



Gary Davison, Head of Electronic Construction and Inspection at MSSL explained, “We had been trying to get funding for this equipment for some time, and when we finally received it, we went to Nepcon to review our options".



“There is a demand for components that are used in space instrumentation to get smaller and lighter, so that the cost of the launch is reduced. This meant that we needed to upgrade our equipment to meet this demand".