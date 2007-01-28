Jabil to implement SmartOps

SmartOps Corporation has announced that its Multistage Inventory Planning & Optimization software solution has been licensed by Jabil.

"We selected SmartOps because of its solution capabilities, experience in high-tech, and its Endorsed Business Solution partnership with SAP," says Courtney Ryan, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain for Jabil.



"Companies such as Jabil are looking for scalable, automated method of setting optimal inventory targets," says Sridhar Tayur, Chief Executive Officer of SmartOps. "Integrating MIPO to Jabil's existing enterprise systems enhances replenishment processes with less cash tied up in inventory."



MIPO generates inventory targets for each stage of the supply chain while providing visibility into each inventory requirement - including safety, cycle, pre-build, pipeline and merchandising stock requirements, by item or stock-keeping unit to meet desired service levels.