Scanfil appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Scanfil plc has appointed Harri Takanen as a new President of Scanfil plc.

At the moment Harri Takanen works as a Managing Director of Scanfil's Chinese subsidiary Scanfil

(Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. Mr. Takanen has worked for Scanfil plc in different positions since 1994. He will start in his new position on 15 May 2007. Mr Veli Torvinen will act as President up to

that date.



In addition Board of Directors has appointed two Vice Presidents starting from 1 April 2007. Lasse Pylväs Vice President, Operations. Mr. Pylväs is responsible for all production operations of the Scanfil Group. Petteri Jokitalo Vice President, Sales and Business Development. Mr. Jokitalo is responsible for sales and business development of whole Scanfil Group.

