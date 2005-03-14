Assemblèon service excellence recognized at Apex 2005

On the eve of the official opening of APEX 2005, Assembléon received its fourth annual Service Excellence Award in the pick-and-place equipment category, presented by the sponsor of the event, Circuits Assembly Magazine.

The Award recognizes suppliers who achieve the highest ratings in five service categories: dependability, ease of use, responsiveness, technology, and value for price. Each candidate company submitted a list of 10 customers for assessment on a scale of one to five in each category, and Assembléon won the Award with four maximum scores and an average score of 4.96. Cor Scholten, CEO Assembléon comments: "We’re delighted with the result, which is testament to a tremendous team effort.” This is Assembléon’s second major award within a few days.