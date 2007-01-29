We will have to wait for the real<br>effect from WEEE, says Sony

A Sony spokesperson told that the WEEE directive hasn't the real effect on the eco design as it was supposed to have.

"It will be many years to come until we achieve true aims of producer responsibility. We need to take a step back and ask how we ensure a financial advantage for improving our designs", said Dr Kieran Mayers, Sony Entertainment Europe to letsrecycle.com.



Full producer responsibility is not yet achieved by those who designed the WEEE directive to make electronics producers to have a look at their design work and make it more ecologic and economic. Reduce of waste has not yet been prioritized by the designers, says the Sony spokesperson.