Electronics Production | January 26, 2007
Wurth Electronics acquires Midcom
The Wurth Electronics Group is starting of the year 2007 with a big bang. On January 23rd the management of the Wurth Electronics eiSos Group announced the acquisition of Midcom Inc., headquartered in Watertown, South Dakota (USA).
The previous owner, the Holien Group, sold the transformer division for strategic reasons. Midcom is based in Watertown, SD with the majority of staff is employed in the production facilities in Longgang near Shenzhen and in Fuling near Chongqing.
Norbert Heckmann and Oliver Konz, managing directors of the Wurth Electronics eiSos Group said: “This acquisition is an important element in the Wurth Electronics long term business strategy". With the motto “More than you expect", Wurth Electronics eiSos gained a lot of attention in the area of passive components through dynamic worldwide sales activities and service orientation. “We expect through Wurth Electronics Midcom – the new name of the company – a push in US sales activities through the strong existing brand recognition. With this acquisition we secured expertise in development and production of transformers as well as the necessary production capacities for future growth. While Midcom previously primarily focused on key accounts, we will expand products availability to our broad customer base without compromising service and availability, for which we are know for. At the same time our Chinese manufacturing facilities remain focused toward the production of customer specific solutions." The current product range extends from standardizes LAN transformers for digital applications to ADSL transformers and customer specific solutions for power applications. Despite the previous focus on the US market the whole product range is available in RoHS.
Midcom made a name for themselves in the past with high technological competence in the development and production of application specific products together with customers and IC manufacturers. Since 2000 Midcom is manufacturing in Longgang, China in a facility specialized in prototyping and initial batch production. In 2005 a production facility in Fuling followed with main focus on large quantities. The product range comprises of a broad offering of transformers for analog, digital, power and LAN applications.
Wurth Electronics eiSos manufactures passive components for automotive, industry, and telecom applications. “Irrespective of our servicing key accounts or small customers, our maxim is still to deliver added value. This can be different depending on the customer profile and reach from complex technological design-in support for challenging applications to logistics systems as well as free-of-charge seminars for developers." sales managing director Norbert Heckmann states. “One particular aspect for which we have made a name for ourselves regardless of our customer size is the quick availability of our parts. With our production sites in Germany, USA, Eastern Europe and China we are well prepared for the future."
