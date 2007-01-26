Qimonda improves profit significantly

Qimonda has turned to a significant profit of $229 million for its first quarter from the loss of $164 million one year ago.

Qimonda avoided the extremely competitive PC memory market and that has reportedly resulted in that Qimonda now can present this strong report. In the first quarter Qimonda achieved significant sales growth. The company raised sales by 73 percent to $1.52 billion year-over-year in Q1 of its fiscal year 2007. The bottom line swung to a net profit of $229 million from a loss of $164 a year ago. Compared to Q4 2006, sales declined 5 percent while net profit rose 13.5 percent.



In the quarter, the company achieved significant productivity improvements through its ongoing product conversion to geometries of 90nm and below, said Qimonda CEO Kin Wah Loh.