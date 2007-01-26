Flextronics to consolidate ops

Global EMS provider Flextronics will consolidate the manufacturing operations of its components group in Penang to Bukit Raja, Shah Alam, as part of its restructuring activity.

The consolidation will begin in March this year and is expected to end by September 2007.



The company said its decision to move those operations to Bukit Raja allows it to "effectively serve its global OEM customers by providing them with the lowest cost and highest quality".



The company did not specify the number of employees that will be affected by the move, except that some 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the workforce will be redeployed to other locations, Business Times reports.



Flextronics' camera module design centre in Penang and other manufacturing operations in Prai, Penang, will continue operating as usual.