SMT & Inspection | March 14, 2005
Anritsu names New President
Hiromichi Toda, Former Head of Anritsu`s Test and Measurement Business, to Replace Akira Shiomi in June, 2005. Anritsu`s Board of Directors announces the appointment of Hiromichi Toda as President of Anritsu Corporation, effective June 23, 2005.
Toda succeeds Akira Shiomi, who will remain with Anritsu Corporation as a representative director and Chairman of the Board. Toda will serve as Executive Deputy President from April through June to support Shiomi, and ensure a smooth and effective transition. Toda has been a vital part of the success of Anritsu Corporation during his career. I expect his strong leadership in all areas of the company as new president, said Shiomi.
I am very confident that he is the best man to implement the proper programs that will ensure Anritsu maintaining its leadership position. Toda was named President after a very successful tenure as General Manager of Anritsu`s Measurement Group. Under his direction, the test and measurement business unit experienced substantial growth, especially in the wireless communications segment.
The Measurement Group is one of Anritsu Corporation`s largest business units, with worldwide sales of 340 Million Euro last fiscal year ended March 31, 2004. It is a great honour and privilege to be named President of Anritsu Corporation. I have tremendous respect for Akira Shiomi and he exhibited great leadership as President. I will work with the board to ensure that Anritsu maintains its global leadership position in all aspects of our business, said Toda.
Mark Evans, formerly General Manager of Anritsu`s Globalization Center, will replace Toda as General Manager of the Measurement Group beginning April 1st. Evans was previously President of Anritsu Company, where he was responsible for Anritsu`s sales and marketing in the Americas, as well as all operations of Anritsu`s Microwave Measurement Division (MMD).
I am very confident that he is the best man to implement the proper programs that will ensure Anritsu maintaining its leadership position. Toda was named President after a very successful tenure as General Manager of Anritsu`s Measurement Group. Under his direction, the test and measurement business unit experienced substantial growth, especially in the wireless communications segment.
The Measurement Group is one of Anritsu Corporation`s largest business units, with worldwide sales of 340 Million Euro last fiscal year ended March 31, 2004. It is a great honour and privilege to be named President of Anritsu Corporation. I have tremendous respect for Akira Shiomi and he exhibited great leadership as President. I will work with the board to ensure that Anritsu maintains its global leadership position in all aspects of our business, said Toda.
Mark Evans, formerly General Manager of Anritsu`s Globalization Center, will replace Toda as General Manager of the Measurement Group beginning April 1st. Evans was previously President of Anritsu Company, where he was responsible for Anritsu`s sales and marketing in the Americas, as well as all operations of Anritsu`s Microwave Measurement Division (MMD).
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments