Anritsu names New President

Hiromichi Toda, Former Head of Anritsu`s Test and Measurement Business, to Replace Akira Shiomi in June, 2005. Anritsu`s Board of Directors announces the appointment of Hiromichi Toda as President of Anritsu Corporation, effective June 23, 2005.

Toda succeeds Akira Shiomi, who will remain with Anritsu Corporation as a representative director and Chairman of the Board. Toda will serve as Executive Deputy President from April through June to support Shiomi, and ensure a smooth and effective transition. Toda has been a vital part of the success of Anritsu Corporation during his career. I expect his strong leadership in all areas of the company as new president, said Shiomi.



I am very confident that he is the best man to implement the proper programs that will ensure Anritsu maintaining its leadership position. Toda was named President after a very successful tenure as General Manager of Anritsu`s Measurement Group. Under his direction, the test and measurement business unit experienced substantial growth, especially in the wireless communications segment.



The Measurement Group is one of Anritsu Corporation`s largest business units, with worldwide sales of 340 Million Euro last fiscal year ended March 31, 2004. It is a great honour and privilege to be named President of Anritsu Corporation. I have tremendous respect for Akira Shiomi and he exhibited great leadership as President. I will work with the board to ensure that Anritsu maintains its global leadership position in all aspects of our business, said Toda.



Mark Evans, formerly General Manager of Anritsu`s Globalization Center, will replace Toda as General Manager of the Measurement Group beginning April 1st. Evans was previously President of Anritsu Company, where he was responsible for Anritsu`s sales and marketing in the Americas, as well as all operations of Anritsu`s Microwave Measurement Division (MMD).