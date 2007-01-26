Accent in agreement with ARM

Italian company Accent has announced that it has entered into a technology licensing agreement with ARM.

The agreement will see Accent focus on the use of ARM® processors for all new design projects realised for fabless and chipless IC customers requiring a core licence through Accent.



Accent's decision to invest in an ARM technology licence is a major move for the company that is intended to provide its customers with improved, more cost-efficient and flexible access to ARM technology. The decision further strengthens its SoC design realisation capability especially with regard to consumer, wireless, automotive and industrial applications.



Two of the processors have been licensed on a multi-year basis for unlimited implementations, giving Accent unparalleled flexibility with regard to the terms of business it can offer its customers.

