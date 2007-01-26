Kemet is on the acquisition path

Manufacturer and seller of tantalum; multi-layer ceramic, and aluminum capacitors: Kemet is on the acquisition path.

This leads to some caution on the potential pricing of any deal and return on investment as the global passive industry is currently peaking and there appears to be plenty of capacity coming online by Asian companies in '07. This will place more pressure on global pricing, factory utilization rates, and business segment profitability, VentureOutsource reports.

